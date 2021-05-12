The Crescent Moon Snuggles Up Close to Several Planets and Awesome Flyovers of the Intl. Space Station

The crescent moon will be snugglin’ up real close to several planets over the next few days. First, check the 2nd graphic and the notes at This Week’s Sky at a Glance. This (Wed.) evening, a very thin crescent moon can be seen shortly after sunset. Look a little north of due west. You’ll need a pretty clear view to the horizon. The moon will be next to the planet Venus, which is emerging now as an evening star.

Thursday, find the crescent moon shortly after sunset again looking a little north of due west. To the right of the moon will be the planet Mercury, which is a hard planet to see. It’s often lost in the glare of the sun.

Finally, on the 15th, the crescent moon gets real close to the planet Mars, which will be just to the left of the moon.

International Space Station

And…if that wasn’t exciting enough, we have some spectacular flyovers of the International Space Station coming up. Here’s the list of times for West Michigan. With mostly clear skies, we’re going to get some nice views the rest of this week. Look at 11:01 pm – on Friday May 14. I know – it’s right at the start of the 11 pm news…so watch the 10 pm news on WXSP, then at 11 pm go out and watch what is the best view of the space station I have ever seen! It’s visible for 7 minutes and comes to 89 degrees – directly overhead. You should find a nice grassy spot in the open (or reclining lawn chair) and enjoy the flyover. 99% as good is the flyover at 5:28 am on Thursday (5/13) There’s a lot of passes that are 5-7 minutes