The top pic. is from the Michigan City IN lighthouse yesterday (Sun. 3 5 23). It shows not one, not two, but three boats in the water.

Muskegon Channel Sunday at 11:50 am

This was the Muskegon Channel shortly before noon on Sunday. There is one boat in the channel. I’m guessing that most of these early boats are fishermen. Note there is no snow on the ground in Muskegon.

South Haven Channel, Sunday 3 5 23

Sunday, Grand Rapids had 96% of possible sunshine. Since Feb. 1, Grand Rapids has had 44% of possible sunshine. From Nov. 29 – Jan. 31, G.R. had just 11% of possible sunshine.

The days are getting longer the rate of nearly 3 minutes each day. Sunrise today is at 7:10 am and the sunset is at 6:37 pm.

The average high temperature for today is 40° and the average low temperature is 24°. The record high temperature for this Monday is 68° set in 1973 and 1983. The record low temperature is 0° set in 1901 and 1920. Since Feb. 1, Grand Rapids temperatures have been 4.6° warmer than average.

Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Monday March 6

The map above is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center. The light green area, including southern Lower Michigan, has a chance of a non-severe thundershower today. SPC says: “Isolated thunderstorms will be possible today in parts of the southern Great Lakes and along parts of the West Coast, but no severe threat is expected.” A few storms to our west in Iowa and northern Illinois did produce some small hail.