The Big Bird Cloud

Whatcha think? Does this cloud look like Big Bird? A poodle? It was taken by Jason Weber Thursday PM in Holland, Michigan.
You could see some awesome towering cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds yesterday evening. The pics. above and below were taken from Coopersville Thursday evening. These clouds were about and a little over 50 miles away.
Here’s a wider view of the towering clouds. See the previous thread (about my Thursday night adventure) for a couple more pics. and a radar pic. to see where the showers were located.