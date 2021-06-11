The Big Bird Cloud

Whatcha think? Does this cloud look like Big Bird? A poodle? It was taken by Jason Weber Thursday PM in Holland, Michigan.

Towering cumulus and cumulonimbus looking southeast from Coopersville 6 10 21

You could see some awesome towering cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds yesterday evening. The pics. above and below were taken from Coopersville Thursday evening. These clouds were about and a little over 50 miles away.

Here’s a wider view of the towering clouds. See the previous thread (about my Thursday night adventure) for a couple more pics. and a radar pic. to see where the showers were located.