GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A nearly solid line of severe thunderstorms pushed through most all of the state of Michigan during the evening of July 17, 2006. In my 72 years, I have never witnessed in person lightning as intense as I saw that evening.

The day was hot. The high temperature in Grand Rapids was 95 degrees. That tied for hottest day of the summer.

I had that day off, so Michelle (daughter No. 3) and I drove up to Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp near Lakewood Club for an evening concert. Most of the concerts are free and you can sit in the bandshell by the lake and enjoy the evening. We left Blue Lake and drove south to connect with US-31. We drove right into the storm.

The lightning got very intense as we drove past Muskegon. A very high percentage of lightning stroke were cloud-to-ground and the accompanying thunder was often and very loud, even through the car windows.

Heavy rain was falling and traffic slowed to around 30 mph. I had never seen lightning this intense. A lightning counter in Chicago looked at the storms over Michigan and eastern Wisconsin and saw 3,200 cloud-to-ground lightning flashes in just 10 minutes. One person in the Detroit area was killed in a lightning strike.

I also checked to see how tall the storms were: the estimated tops over West Michigan were 12 miles high. That’s over 63,000 feet — about twice the height of an average Michigan thunderstorm.

Saginaw saw wind speeds of 66 mph and winds hit 65 mph in St. Louis, Michigan, Sullivan in Muskegon County and Bad Axe. Other peak gusts: 61 mph in Lake Ann and 60 mph at Alma, Breckenridge, Midland, West Branch, Coldwater, Rose City, Constantine, Oshtemo and Brothertown.

There were 81 reports of wind damage in Michigan. Some reports covered wide areas. Rather than turn in a long list of places were trees were down, some emergency management coordinators (like Montcalm County) just reported “wind damage countywide.” There were literally thousands of trees in Michigan that were uprooted, snapped off or had large branches removed. One camper was injured by a falling tree in Dorr. In Oceana County, a building at the fairgrounds was destroyed. Several houses in the region also sustained damage. The cherry crop in Grand Traverse and surrounding counties took a beating.

There were numerous hail reports. The largest hail was 2 inches in diameter in Marne, reported from I-96 just before Michelle and I drove down that highway. Windows were blown out at Central Michigan University at Mt. Pleasant and in Allegan. A semi was flipped over and a boat was flipped as well. Corn was flattened and at least one barn was blown over.

Because hundreds of thousands of customers lost power, it took several days to get everyone back on line. There were hundreds of places where trees fell across wires.

Severe Storm Reports from July 17, 2006

Above is the severe weather reports from the Storm Prediction Center. On the map, a red dot is where a tornado occurred, a blue dot is a wind damage report and a green dot is report of severe criteria hail (1-inch in diameter or greater). Hail the size of tennis balls hit Posen (Long Lake).

Very heavy rainfall caused local flooding. Up to 5 inches of rain fell in Grandville, where Buck Creek rose rapidly to bankfull. Grand Rapids officially (airport) had 1.96 inches. Grand Rapids had 6.74 inches of rain from July 11 to July 30 (20 days). Other rainfall totals: Muskegon 1.57 inches (airport), Holland 1.21 inches and Kalamazoo 1.04 inches.

Also: Two days later, a derecho produced winds up to 80 mph in the St. Louis, Missouri, area. Check out this video that shows a garbage can leveling a fan at Busch Stadium.

Another interesting note: After a warm summer in 2006, “winter” came early with 2 inches of snow on Oct. 12 (Columbus Day). That was the earliest 2-inch snowfall Grand Rapids has ever had. Later, we got 11.6 inches in the first week of December.