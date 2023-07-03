If you’re between the ages of 12 and 86 and you’ve lived here in West Michigan, the hottest weather you’ve ever experienced was during the heat wave of July 2012.

The temperature in Grand Rapids soared to 101 degrees on July 5th and 104 degrees on July 6th. That’s the first time we had back-to-back days above 100 degrees since 1936.

The heat wave began in late June, as temperatures climbed to the mid-upper 90s on the 28th. Then from the 2nd thru the 7th of July, we had high temperatures of 96-96-99-101-104 and 99. It wasn’t just hot during the day, but temperatures stayed warm at night. We had a low temperature of 78 on the 4th of July.

The average high temperature for the month was 91.1 in Grand Rapids. Holland (airport) soared to 102 degrees, tying July 21, 1934 for hottest day ever.

We did a little story about cooking a pizza on the sidewalk. The Whitecaps sold tickets for $1. Restaurants had no takers for outdoor seating and the heat kept people away from outdoor concerts, golf courses and playgrounds.

As you can see in the graph above, the heat covered much of the U.S. Thirty-two states had temperatures “much above average” and 11 more had “above average temperatures. Not a single state was classified “below average. On the whole, the contiguous U.S. was 3.3 degrees warmer than average that month.

Corn yield by year in the U.S.

Here’s corn yield by year in the U.S. You can see the big dip we took in 2012. It was the first and I believe only year that corn yield in the old U.S.S.R countries topped the U.S.

Overall you can see the steady rise in corn yield over the years. This is due not because of that many more acres being planted in corn, but due to getting more corn per acre. We can thank the efforts of our American farmers and the amazing work of scientists like Norman Borlaug, who improved the yields significantly not only in the U.S., but also in places like Mexico and Africa.

High Temperatures in March 2012

We had not one, but two major heat waves in 2012. The other was in March. The March heat wave saw temperatures climb to record levels in the low-mid 80s. I went swimming in Gun Lake on the last day of winter that year! The water temperature of the lake was 64 and air temperatures at mid-afternoon reached the mid 80s. There were turtles out on most every log and I kayaked around the lake – observing kids splashing in the cool water.

Dexter, Michigan tornado damage – some houses completely demolished

With the warm humid air, March of 2012 brought significant tornadoes, with one hitting Dexter in SE Michigan. There was a deadly tornado outbreak in the Ohio River area with long track tornadoes going through Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

In July 2012, the heat and relatively light winds allowed the water temperature of Lake Michigan at the mid-lake buoy to soar to 80 degrees at the mid-lake buoy. The air temperature at the buoy climbed to 85.1 at 1 am on the 6th. That’s the warmest air temperature at the mid-lake buoy since it was installed in 1980.