Temperature Roller Coaster at Lake Michigan

Above is a snippet of the weather observations from the Muskegon Channel Sunday PM. At 2 pm, the wind was east off the land and the temperature was 57.6°. One hour later at 3 pm, the wind had turned to the north-northwest off the cooler water and the temperature had fallen 9 degrees. At 7 pm, the wind was off the water and the temperature was 48.4°. One hour later, the temperature had risen to 55.0° with a north-northeast wind off the land. An hour after that at 9 pm, the temperature had fallen 9.1° as the wind went back to the northwest off the water.

South Haven North Pier 7:33 pm Sunday May 9

As generally north winds picked up in the afternoon and evening, the waves increased to 6 feet at the S. Haven buoy. You can see the waves crashing over the pier (breakwater or breakwall).

South Haven Beach Sunday May 9 2021 with kiteboarders

This picture from our S. Haven camera shows 2 kiteboarders out late Sunday PM. They had plenty of wind. At 7 pm, the wind was north at 23 mph with a peak gust of 29 mph. These kiteboarders weren’t interested in the big waves on the north side of the north pier. Where they were on the south side, there was calmer water south of the south pier and still plenty of wind for a fast ride.

South Haven Sunday evening 5/9/21

I turned the camera around to the east toward the city of S. Haven. In the distance in the middle of the channel you can see the South Haven Maritime Museum “pirate ship“. This is the “Friends Good Will“, a replica of a top sail merchant sloop that plied the waters of the Great Lakes in the early 19th century. The ship was really rockin’ in the big waves past the piers, but had a smoother ride up the river channel.

Also: Snow fell in NE Ohio on Mother’s Day.