The pic. above is from the Michigan City, Indiana lighthouse, taken yesterday at 9:34 am CDT. Look how calm the water of Lake Michigan is…the wind at the lighthouse weather station at 10 am was just 1.2 mph.
Here’s a record of the hourly weather observations at the lighthouse for Weds. 5/11 evening. At 6 pm (1800 hours), the temperature was 61.0 and the wind was northeast coming off the cold water of Lake Michigan. The South Haven MI buoy was showing a water temperature of 48.2°.
Between 6 pm and 7 pm, the wind shifted to the southeast and was now coming off the warm land. By 7 pm, the temperature had risen to 87.6°. That’s a jump of 26.6° in one hour.
The opposite happened yesterday at the airport in Traverse City, Michigan, where the temperature fell 31 in just 10 minutes.