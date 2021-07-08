Swarm of Earthquakes up to Magnitude 6.0 in California.

Multiple earthquakes occurred Thursday near the California-Nevada border. Residents to the west across the San Francisco Bay Area reported feeling multiple shakes.

Around 3:49 p.m., an earthquake hit Markleeville CA. That quake has since been upgraded to a magnitude 6.0. It was measured at 6 miles in-depth and was about 38 miles south of Lake Tahoe.

Since then, at least 50 aftershocks have been felt. The largest aftershock was recorded at 4.6 magnitude near Dardanelle around 4:33 p.m. At this time, there are no reports of serious injuries or significant damage.

California Interactive Earthquake Map.