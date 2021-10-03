Sunday Afternoon Tornadoes

Two very brief tornadoes touched down Sunday afternoon not too far from W. Michigan. The first was northeast of New Carlisle, Indiana. That’s west of South Bend and only about 5 miles from the Michigan border. It touched down for about one minute in a farm field. It kicked up some dirt but didn’t cause any damage. A storm on the south side of Fort Wayne IN dropped small hail and 1.93″ of rain in an hour. Hanna IN (near La Porte) had 2.33″ of rain in one hour.

A second twister touched down in a corn field at Ashkum, Illinois, which is about 70 miles south-southwest of Chicago. This was another very brief touchdown that caused no damage. The tornado moved from north to south (unusual for a tornado to move in this direction) at just 5 mph.

Tornado Warning for Northern Oakland Co. Sunday PM

Doppler-radar indicated rotation was significant enough to prompt the NWS to issue a tornado warning for northern Oakland County MI. Fortunately, there were no reported touchdowns.

This pic. is a screen grab from our River House camera looking north toward a shower in N. Kent Co. There were low hanging scud clouds that looked a little like small tornadoes. You could tell from the camera (zoomed in) that the scud was not rotating, so it wasn’t dangerous.

We get a few days like this each year – a showery (and isolated t-shower) day with a weak surface and upper level low pressure center overhead or nearby. The wind is often relatively light. The meteorologists are certain that we couldn’t get a strong or violent tornado on a day like this, but a couple of isolated little spin-ups are possible. They has a few minutes and dissipate. It’s hard to get a warning out before they are done. Often there is no damage, or damage is limited to what could occur with a typical low-end severe thunderstorm.

While we still have a chance of a shower tonight and tomorrow, the odds of any severe weather are extremely small.