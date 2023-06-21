The Summer Solstice occurs at 10.57 am today (Wednesday June 21, 2023). At that minute, the sun is as far north as it gets in it’s yearly journey. It’s the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere with 15 hours and 21 minutes of daylight in Grand Rapids. That’s 6 hours and 21 minutes more daylight than we see at the Winter Solstice just a few days before Christmas.

Position of the Earth at the Solstices and Equinoxes

Sun at Midnight at Utqiagvik (Barrow), Alaska – from Andrei Taranchenko

This picture shows the sun at midnight local time in Utqiaqvik Alaska . North of the Arctic Circle (66.56° north latitude) the sun is above the horizon 24 hours a day. At Utqiaqvik, Alaska the next sunset will be August 2. Check out the webcam and cool daily image movies from Barrow.

Utqiaqvik has the Arctic Ocean on 3 sides and that’s mostly frozen now, so temperatures stay cool. An average June 20 brings a high temperature only in the mid 40s. Yesterday Nome had a high of 44 and St Paul Island stopped at 45.

The sun now rises well north of due east and sets well north of due west. In West Michigan, you can see twilight to the northwest at 11 PM if you’re in a dark spot and the twilight at 11 PM is centered a little more to the north than to the west.

Today (Tue.), the sun is directly overhead at solar noon over a line we call the Tropic of Cancer, which is about 72 miles south of Key West, Florida, but north of the main Hawaiian Islands. In Grand Rapids the sun rises to an angle of 70.5 degrees above the southern horizon, with the highest sun (solar noon) at 1:44 PM.

Average High and Low Temperatures for Grand Rapids on 6/21, 7/21, 8/21 and 9/21

Temperature lags the position of the sun by about four weeks…so the highest average temperatures in Michigan occur around July 20. We’ve already had 6 days of 90-degree heat in G.R. in late spring and today we may reach 90 degrees once again.

The Earliest Sunrises and Latest Sunsets Occur in the Month of June

South Haven Sunset

Water temperatures remain chilly with a persistent east wind. Tuesday, the water temp. was 50 at Muskegon, 52 at Holland and 55 at Grand Haven. Inland lakes were warmer, with Reeds Lake showing a water temp. of 76 early Wednesday.