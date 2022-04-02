March was wetter and a touch warmer than average in West Michigan. Grand Rapids was 1/2-degree warmer than average. That follows February which was 2.0° cooler than average and January which was 4.6° cooler than average. So, the first quarter of 2022 ended 2.0° cooler than average. The coldest temp. during the month was 12° on the 12th and the warmest was 67° five days later on the 17th.

Grand Rapids had 3.5″ of precipitation. That was 1.11″ above average. The greatest 24-hour rainfall was 1.41″ on the 30th/31st. G.R. recorded 6.0″ of snow, which was 1.6″ below average. We had measurable snow on 9 days, with the most being 2.4″ on the 7th. There were four other days with a trace of snow.

It was a relatively windy month, with an average wind speed of 11 mph. We had 16 days during the month with gusts of 30 mph or higher, with the peak gust of 62 mph on the 6th. We had two days when there was lightning and/or thunder. There were two severe weather reports in Michigan during March. They both occurred the evening/night of March 5/6. Some siding was ripped off a house near Bertrand in S. Berrien Co. with a gust measured at 61 mph. A large tree was toppled in Shepherd in Isabella County. Those are the only two severe weather reports in Michigan since last Dec. 11.

We had just 29% of possible sunshine, cloudier than average after a sunnier than average meteorological winter from Dec. 1 – Feb. 28.

Some records for March – warmest day ever was a high of 87° on 3/21/2012 (the year the blossoms came out too soon and got frosted out). The coldest March temp. was -13 on 3/8/1943. The snowiest March was 36.0″ in 1965 (a very cold and snowy March, followed by the Palm Sunday Tornado Outbreak of 4/11/1965). The wettest March was 5.77″ in 1948 and the driest was 0.08″ in 1910 (another year when it got warm early, the blossoms came out too soon and then were later frozen off the trees – so no fruit crop.

The pic. above is the Modis satellite picture from March 19. The landscape is brown (no snow on the ground). It would look a touch greener today across S. Lower Michigan as the grass has turned a wee bit greener.

European 30-day forecast

The European 30-day forecast is for temperatures a little bit cooler than average in the Great Lakes. This looks pretty good. You can see the building heat (and continued dry conditions with a high fire danger) from Texas up into western Kansas. Much of the west is cooler than average, but S. California and Arizona stay warm. It should be an overall warm, sunny month for much of Florida.