A small, but intense hurricane has passed well south of Hawaii. Despite the relatively long distance, the storm was able to tighten the pressure gradient and produce some strong winds over the Hawaiian Islands. Hurricane Dora formed well off the west coast of Mexico and has been traveling due west over the last week.

Look at the satellite picture above. You can see Dora is way south-southwest of the Hawaiian Islands. The closest the storm came to the islands was about 600 miles. That’s about as far away as northern Alabama is from Grand Rapids. So…how does a storm that far away cause significant damage?

Path of Hurricane Dora

The general pressure gradient across Hawaii produces a from the east-northeast. The wind blows from the same direction most days of the year. When there is a stronger difference in pressure from north to south, the winds will increase and when that difference is minimized, the winds are generally lighter.

Note that it’s mostly sunny

Dora, with its lower pressure tightened that gradient and the winds increased. Here’s some peak gusts in Hawaii Tuesday: Honolulu 45 mph (with an average wind midnight-to-midnight of 26 mph), Kohala Ranch (Big Island) 82 mph (strongest gust I saw), Kawaiha 66 mph, Maalaea Bay 62 mph, Nuu 58 mph, Kaena Point 57 mph, Waikola Village 56 mph, South Point 53 mph.

At 2 am EDT, Maalaea Bay reported a steady wind of 35 mph with a peak gust of 47 mph. PTA Keamuku had a northeast wind of 31 mph with a peak gust of 58 mph. Port Allen (on Kauai) had a steady wind of 30 mph with a peak gust of 47 mph.

Wildfire on Maui

The strong winds downed numerous trees and power lines. Downed lines started wildfires that destroyed “multiple structures”, including two homes. Power was knocked out to over 15,000 customers, mostly on the island of Maui. The strong winds prevented an immediate air response to the wildfires. You couldn’t put helicopters and other aircraft into the air until the winds abated a bit. There were some evacuations due to the advancing fires. Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke implemented an emergency proclamation to activate the Hawaii Army National Guard.

Numerous roads were temporarily blocked by downed trees and wires. Several roofs were destroyed or heavily damaged. Haleakalā National Park announced it is closed until conditions improve due to blocked road access due to the fires and winds. The Honlulu Fire Dept. said: “HFD said, “As of 12:33 p.m. Tuesday, there have been ten downed trees, five downed powerlines and two blown off roofs.”

Size of the main Hawaiian Islands

The high temperature in Honolulu was 89 degrees on Tuesday, which was exactly average for the date. (pics. from KHON in Honolulu)