Strong winds and lake-effect snow showers will cause slippery spots on area roads this Monday. We could see wind gusts to 40+ mph in inland areas and 45-50 mph at Lake Michigan. Lake-effect snow showers will develop by mid-morning and continue through the day. Strong winds may push the more significant snow showers inland to the US 131 corridor. Accumulations will not be too heavy – a dusting to an isolated 3″ total. The strong winds will cause some drifting.

Temperatures will start the day in the low-mid 30s, with reading falling into the mid-upper 20s. As temperatures go below freezing, roads, driveways, sidewalks and parking lots will likely have icy spots. Snow showers and flurries may continue into Tuesday, which will likely be the coldest day since last Feb. 20. Here’s radar: