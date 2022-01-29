Storm Next Week

Some of you are getting real excited about the snowstorm next Wed. PM thru Thu. night. Here’s a few thoughts: Certainly from the Grand Rapids area to the north, this is not going to be a gigantic snow event. I do think snowfall amounts will increase as you go southeast. The above map is the European 10-day snowfall total. It’s snowfall for the next 10 days combined. However, it’s a 10-1 liquid to snow ratio and I think the ratio will be a bit greater than that. Most of the snow over the next 10 days will come from the midweek snowstorm.

We’ll see about 1/2″ of snow tonight (Sat. night). There will be a little more up toward Ludington – an inch or two there. It’ll probably be just enough snow to cause a few slick spots later tonight/Sunday AM. Monday and Tuesday should be mostly dry. Tuesday, we could touch 40 degrees – though briefly, not enough to melt off all the snow.

The Wed. PM – Thu. night snow event: The overnight European model gives G.R. around 3″ and Battle Creek around 6″. The model gives Toledo 2.09″ of precipitation, which would start as rain and eventually go over to snow. If that’s right, this is a major storm for much of Indiana, N/NW Ohio and SE Michigan.

The coldest air of the season (maybe for the entire winter), will move in and if (big “if”) skies clear, we could see some below zero temperatures Friday AM. The European gives G.R. a low of -15.9F Friday morning. Let’s hope that model is too cold.

Red = Blizzard Warning, Pink = Winter Storm Warning

If you’re following the east coast storm, here’s some links: Massachusetts/New England weather observations, a surface weather map, the Boston NWS forecast discussion. Hurricane force wind gusts are possible along the coast and over the open water. Snowfall of 1-2 feet is possible.