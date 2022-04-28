Despite the cool weather, I’ve been listening to the “spring peepers” this week. Many nights when I get home from work…I walk out to the end of the driveway to check out the stars and listen to the night sounds for a few moments.

We have several small ponds within listening distance of my house and that’s where the spring peepers will “sing” through the night. If there is a large enough number of chorus frogs at a pond, they can be heard 1-2 miles away on a quiet, windless night.

Range of the “spring peepers”

These chorus frogs are quite common over the Eastern U.S. and Southeast Canada. They are typically 1″ to 1 1/2″ long. Only males “sing” and use this call to attract a female. As temperatures fluctuate in the spring, the chorus frog can survive the freezing of its body fluids down to 17 deg. F. They eat ants, beetles, flies, spiders and other insects. A female can lay 900 eggs. A typical spring peeper will live about 3 years. Listen for them now if it’s quiet and you have a pond nearby.