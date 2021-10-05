South Pole Has Most Severe Cold Season on Record

Above is a screen grab from the South Pole webcam this Tuesday AM (10/5). Skies were mostly clear and the sun was shining, albeit at a low angle here in early October.
It’s spring in the S. Hemisphere, but it still looks like mid-winter at the pole, where the temperature is a frigid 85 below zero (°F) and the wind chill stands at 120 below zero (°F).
I came across this article in (of all places) the Washington Post. The headline says: “South Pole posts most severe cold season on record…” The average temperature at theAmundsen–Scott South Pole Station from April through September was a bone-chilling -7°8 (minus-61 Celsius), This was the coldest on record, dating back to 1957.
The frigid air over Antarctica helped push sea ice levels surrounding the continent to their fifth-highest level on record in August, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center.
Here’s ice extent for the Arctic. It’s currently well below the 30-year average, but well above the record low ice extent set 9 years ago in 2012.
Here’s current North American Snow and Ice Cover. There’s already a snow cover over a good portion of Alaska, far northwest and northern Canada and Siberia. There seems to be a correlation between early snowcover in Siberia and cold winters in the Eastern U.S. We usually look at Siberian and N. American snow cover in more detail in late October. I went on record back in July forecast warmer than average temperatures for Sept. and Oct. – and an earlier winter this year, with December likely to be the coldest December in at least 4 years.