Some Sunday Snow…

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 4 pm for Kent, Ottawa, Muskegon, Newaygo, Oceana, Mason and Lake Counties. This is for a general 1-3″ of new snow, plus the possibility of slick spots on area roads.

Winter Weather Advisory

A Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect for Manistee, Benzie, Leelanau, Antrim, Charlevoix and Emmet Counties in NW Lower Michigan for 2-5″ of snow.

Wave Forecast for Sunday 11/14 at 8 pm EST

We also have Gale Warnings for the open waters of Lake Michigan for waves up to 7-12 feet and wind gusts to 45 mph. The above map is the peak wave forecast for 8 pm 11/14 (Sun.). The orange area west of Berrien County is 12 feet – a pretty healthy wave and we’re grateful that the water level of Lake Michigan has dropped around a foot and a half – reducing the chance for serious flooding and erosion.

Radar

National Weather Service Graphic on the Sunday snow

Everyone gets some snow with the most in the darker blue from Kent Co. north to Cadillac. Note the higher snow totals in the eastern part of the lakeshore counties from Benton Harbor to Ludington.

Some snow totals from Saturday AM

The heaviest snow occurred in W. Kalamazoo, E. Van Buren and E Allegan Co. There were dozens of mostly small power outages caused by tree limbs breaking off and hitting power lines due to the weight of the snow.