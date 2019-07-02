Solar Eclipse Tuesday

There’s a spectacular solar eclipse tomorrow (Tue.). Unfortunately, it won’t be visible here in the U.S., but it will be across parts of South America.

Here’s a map of the total eclipse across Chile and Argentina. The eclipse path crosses the Andes Mountains. There are 3 world class observatories that will experience totality. Helped by high elevation and dry air, a few places are expected to experience a 20-degree temperature drop during the eclipse.

Solar Eclipse Explainer (NASA)

You can watch a live stream of the eclipse here. Also, beginning at Noon. EDT): NASA will partner with the Exploratorium in San Francisco to bring live views to people across the world of the total solar eclipse

Live views from telescopes in Vicuna, Chile, presented without audio, from 3 to 6 p.m. (best viewing time).

There will be a one-hour program with live commentary in English, from 4 to 5 p.m. and a one-hour program with live commentary in Spanish, from 4 to 5 p.m.

Solar Eclipses from 2021 – 2040 (NASA)



Here’s a map showing solar eclipses from 2021 – 2040. There’s only one total eclipse across the contiguous U.S. and that’s on April 8, 2024. The weather’s kind of iffy in early April, so there will likely be some heavy traffic as people move from cloudy to clear areas along the path of totality. It’ll come pretty close to us across Indiana and NW Ohio. There will be 4 total eclipses during that time across Australia, where they have a good number of clear days.