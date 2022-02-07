Snowiest Places in the World

The top picture is the Paradise Inn in Mt. Rainier National Park in April 1964. Those are second story windows. You can get an idea of how much snow that is by looking at this picture of the same building during the late summer (no snow) in the 1920s:

Paradise Inn late summer in the 1920s – NPS photos

In the winter of 1971-72, Paradise had 1,122 inches of snow. That’s 93.5 feet or 28.5 meters. That season total has only been exceeded once – and not by much. In the winter of 1998-99, Mt. Baker, Washington recorded 1,140″ of snowfall. Go here to see summer and winter pics. from Mt. Baker that year – pretty incredible.

Clearing snow near Paradise, Washington in Mt. Rainier National Park

They have been keeping records of annual snowfall at Paradise since the winter of 1920-21, though they missed a few years between 1943-54. The lowest total they have recorded was in the winter of 2014-15, when they had just 266″ of snowfall (22.2 feet or 6.7 meters). The average snowfall over all these winters is 639″ (53.2 feet or 16.2 meters).