The summit of Mount Washington NH has recorded it’s snowiest June ever, with a total of 8.4″ falling from June 4-10. Here’s video of snow falling last week. From June 2-10, the summit received 4.26″ of precipitation. From June 1-11, the average temperature of 38.7° was 6.8° colder than average. So far, the coldest day of the month has been the 4th, with a high of 32° and a low of 26°.

Mt. Washington Observatory Tower on a Mostly Sunny Day.

The observatory is at the summit of the Northeast’s highest mountain, at 6,288 feet (1,916.5 meters) The Mt. Washington Observatory has been keeping weather records for over 90 years.

Mt. Washington averages and extremes.

Mt. Washington’s summit is the windiest place in the U.S., with an average wind speed of 35 mph. The average wind speed bottoms out at 24.5 mph in August and rises to 46 mph in January. The fastest wind in the Western Hemisphere was measured there on April 12, 1934. They had a gust to 231 mph. That has only been eclipsed once anywhere in the world – during Cyclone Olivia on Barrow Island, when they had a gust to 254 mph.

Mt. Washington Observatory and Radio Tower

The Observatory at the top of the mountain has been built to withstand a 300 mph wind gust.

If you dislike hot weather, Mt. Washington’s summit is the place to be. The warmest temperature ever (in nearly 100 years of records) has been 72°. On the other hand, the coldest temperature ever recorded was -47F.

The combination of cold and wind can be extraordinary on top of the mountain. The observatory holds the record for lowest wind chill ever in the U.S. at -108F. In January 2004, the temperature dipped to -43.6° on the 16th. At the same time, the wind was 87.5 mph, giving them a wind chill reading of -102.6F.

The average high temperature on the summit ranges from 15° in January to 55° in July.

This photo provided by Mount Washington Avalanche Center shows the aftermath of an avalanche on Mount Washington on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in N.H. (Jeff Fongemie/Mount Washington Avalanche Center via AP).

While a record snowfall for the month is impressive, I think an equally noteworthy event occurred on June 9th, when the average wind speed for the day was only 1.1 mph. The windiest day of the month so far has been the 6th with an average wind of 43.5 mph and a peak gust of 82 mph.

Measurable snow falls on the mountaintop an average of 124 days per year. They average a whopping 281.8″ of snow. However, they have never had more than 21″ of snow on the ground. The strong wind blows the snow off the top of the mountain. The record daily snow for the summit is 49.3″ in February 1969. That was also the snowiest month ever with 172.8″.

The top of the mountain gets an average of 33% sunshine over the course of the year. The top of the mountain is often in the clouds and visibility is 1/4 mile or less.

From the Observatory: “An average mid-winter day on Mount Washington finds the summit in rime-ice producing fog, with visibility limited to 100 feet or less, a temperature of about 5°F, and a wind speed near 50 mph. Gusts of 70 mph or greater are likely. A typical wind chill would approach -25°F. It is not uncommon to experience temperatures as low as -45°F, with winds gusting over 100 mph.”

“An average mid-summer day on Mount Washington has a high temperature of about 53°F and an overnight low of about 42°F, but freezing temperatures can occur during any month of the year. Winds average about 25 mph, with hurricane-force gusts possible. Thick, wet fog occurs on about 90% of the days in summer, and measurable precipitation is recorded about every other day.

