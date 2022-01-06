Wednesday was the snowiest day in over five years in Grand Rapids. Officially, Grand Rapids (Ford Airport) had 8.0″ of snow (midnight-to-midnight) The last time G.R. had 8″ or more inches in a calendar day was more than 5 years ago on Dec. 11, 2016 with 8.9″. The record for most snow in a calendar day was 16.1″ on January 26, 1978 during the “Blizzard of ’78”.

Grand Rapids has had 12.9″ of snow in the last five days. That gives us 33.5″ of snow for the winter and puts us 1.6″ ABOVE average snowfall-to-date. With temperatures staying pretty much at or below freezing for the next 8 days, the snow is going to be sticking around. My plow guy came twice – very nice.

Many schools are closed this Thu.

Snowfall totals on Wednesday: Coopersville 12.3″, Marne 11.8″, Twin Lake (Muskegon Co.) 11.5″, E. Norton Shores 10″, Holten and Sparta 9″, Byron Center and Rockford 8″, East Grand Rapids 7.6″, Belmont 7.5″, Wyoming and Grandville 7.3″, Hart and Allendale 7.0″, Newaygo 6″, Ada 5.5″.

Peak wind gusts on Wed: Benton Harbor 54 mph, Kalamazoo 46 mph, Battle Creek 45 mph, Grand Rapids, Holland S. Haven and Jackson 44 mph, Muskegon 43 mph. (I took the pic. at the top looking outside my back door – I’m in S. Alpine Township.

The wind wasn’t quite strong enough to cause any significant power outages. The snow was light and fluffy and didn’t add much weight to the trees. Recent strong winds have cleared out some of the weak branches. When I checked, the Consumer’s Energy Outage Map showed only 8 outrages affecting 81 customers, so that was very fortunate.

ALSO: The man-cave is back! I did weather from my basement Wed. evening.