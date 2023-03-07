The next 3 days look dry with high temperatures in the low-mid 40s. We should see a lot of sunshine today and some sun on Wednesday.

Friday we have a pretty good chance of snow. The map above from the Weather Prediction Center shows the percent chance of 0.25″ of precipitation on Friday. That would roughly be around 3″ of snow. As of now they have the probability at 50-70% over much a central Lower Michigan (blue area on the map). That’s surrounded by a 30-50% area (in dark green on the map).

I’ll update this thread as we get closer to Friday.