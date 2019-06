It’s getting smaller and smaller, but there’s still a patch of snow on Mt. Ripley in Upper Michigan. It’s toward the top right in the pic. above. Here’s a view from across the water:

Everything is green and growing with the above average rainfall in Michigan. The water level here is high. At 9 pm Houghton reports 50° and Newberry MI has rain and 47°. The mid-Lake Superior buoy reports a water temp. of 37.4° and an air temp. of 42.4°.