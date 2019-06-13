Snow in Wyoming

Here’s a few pictures from the Wind River area in the state of Wyoming. This is NW of Lander and SSE of Yellowstone N.P.

This is a traffic webcam on US 26/US 287 northwest of Lander. Lander had 81′ of snow this winter – same as Grand Rapids. Lander is the only decent-sized city I know of in the U.S. that averages more snow in April than in any other month of the year.

One more traffic webcam looking toward Yellowstone. The highest mountain in Wyoming is not in Yellowstone N.P. or in Grand Teton N.P. It’s Gannett Mountain in the Wind River Range, a little south of Yellowstone N.P. There is a glacier on the north side of the mountain.