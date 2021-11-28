Snow for Northern Michigan

While we still have a chance of a snow shower, flurries or a period of light snow today (Sun.) or Monday here in S Lower MI – it wouldn’t amount to much. However, more significant snow is likely in Northern Michigan.

A Winter Weather Advisory is out thru this (Sun.) PM for Antrim, Otsego, Kalkaska, Crawford and Charlevoix Counties for 3-5″ of snow. The Advisory for W. Mackinac and W. Chippewa Counties is for 2-4″ of new snow and the Advisory for Alger, Luce and N Schoolcraft Counties is for 3-6″ of new snow.

Snowfall from Sunday thru Tuesday, Nov. 28-30

Here’s expected snowfall from Sunday thru Tuesday (Nov. 28-30). This is lake-effect and lake-enhanced snowfall downwind from the Great Lakes. Mountain (orographic) snow is likely down into West Virginia and in some mountain areas of the Northwest U.S.

