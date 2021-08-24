This pic. from the Wyoming Dept. of Transportation is from a traffic camera – taken at 7:40 am at Togwotee Pass in the NW part of the state. The pass is 9,659 ft. above sea level. Lake Yellowstone had a low temp. of 32° Sunday AM. Record low temps. were set at Marysville and Capitol Reef UT. The U.S. lowest temp. Mon. AM was 23° at Sand Ck. Stn. OR.

Screen grab from the Qtqiagvik (Barrow), Alaska webcam

This pic. was taken shortly after midnight at Utqiagvik (Barrow), Alaska – the northernmost point in the U.S. This is the land of the midnight sun in the summer. The camera is located at 71° 17′ 33″ N, 156° 47′ 18″ approximately 20m above sea level and looks approximately northward. The sun was up 24 hours a day from mid-May to August 2. Now, there is still some twilight after midnight, but the lights come on now at night. The full moon also provided some natural light.

Utqiagvik is losing more than 10 minutes of daylight each day now and the sun only climbs to 30 degrees above the horizon at solar noon – the same altitude that the sun is at in Grand Rapids at 9:50 am and 5:37 pm. Solar noon in Grand Rapids is now at 1:41 pm, when the sun is 58 degrees above the horizon.

The warmest temperature this summer at Utqiagvik was 60° on July 31. The high temperature Sunday was just 37°. The month of August has been 0.9° cooler than average and July was 0.6° cooler than average.

Graph of Arctic temperatures (80-90° north latitude – from the Danish Meteorological Institute

The graph above is average Arctic temperatures (80° to 90° north latitude) for 2021. There were some times last winter when temperatures were way above average – though still well below freezing (so no ice was melting). This summer, Arctic temperatures were near to maybe slightly cooler than average. Right about now, average temps. in the Arctic will start falling. The only real ice melting is during the short summer, when temperatures get slightly above freezing.

Northern Hemisphere Snow and Ice Cover August 23, 2021

Here’s North American Snow and Ice Cover – there’s still some snow in the taller mountains of Alaska and W. Canada. The ice has pulled away from the north coast of Alaska and Siberia. Except right at the coasts, Greenland remains snow and ice covered all year.