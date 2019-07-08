Slight Risk of Severe Storms Weds. PM/Night

The map above shows the path of the Southern Great Lakes Derecho of July 1991. The red numbers represent measured wind gusts during the storm. Derecho is a Spanish word meaning "straight". A derecho is a line of intense, fast-moving thunderstorms that moves across a significant area (over 400 miles) and is characterized by widespread damaging winds.

This derecho began in S. Dakota in the early morning of Sunday, July 7, 1991. The line quickly began producing damaging wind. A gust to 103 mph was measured at the airport at Sioux Center, Iowa. A roof was blown off a school in the town of Orange City - less than 10 miles southeast of Sioux Center. As the line of storms moved across Iowa, thousands of acres of corn and soybeans were flattened. There was an estimated loss of 60 million dollars (in 1991 dollars) just to the corn and soybean crops. Many farm buildings were destroyed. A woman was killed at McIntosh Woods State Park, when a tree fell on the van she had taken shelter in. A gust of 71 mph was recorded at the Mason City IA airport.