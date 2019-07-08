Slight Risk of Severe Storms Weds. PM/Night

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Weds. PM/night from the Storm Prediction Center. Much of Michigan, Illinois, SE Wisconsin, NW Indiana and small portions of E. Missouri and E. Iowa are included in the Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map). This is surrounded by a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green) that runs from Upper Michigan to Oklahoma. SPC says: “An amplified short wave impulse forecast to progress east-southeastward across the Upper Midwest/Great Lakes region Wednesday through Wednesday night…with a notable trailing cold front forecast to advance southeastward…activity may pose a risk for severe hail, locally strong wind gusts and perhaps a couple of tornadoes. By Wednesday evening, as the upper impulse continues eastward, activity is expected to develop into Lower Michigan, where a mix of upscale growing convection and discrete supercells appears possible through late evening.” Here’s the full SPC discussion.