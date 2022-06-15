Another significant severe weather outbreak is likely this Wed. PM/night – mainly across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan, though there is a threat across parts of Lower Michigan (pic. above is a huge tree uprooted in the Monday evening storm.

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Wed. PM/night

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Area for Wed. PM/night from the Storm Prediction Center. There is an Enhanced Risk Area (in orange on the map) from far NE Iowa and far SE Minnesota thru Wisconsin and central Upper Michigan. That’s surrounded by a Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map) that is north of a line from Grand Haven to Alpena. The Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map) covers all of the rest of the Storm Team 8 viewing area except for Branch and Jackson Counties.

SPC says: “Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected today across parts of the Upper Midwest into Upper Michigan. Several tornadoes, large to very large hail, and damaging winds all appear likely. Some of the tornadoes could be strong. Storms will move into Lower MI after dark, with a continued risk of locally damaging wind gusts.”

The Grand Rapids National Weather Service says: “THINKING THAT A THREAT OF LOCALLY STRONG TO SVR WIND GUSTS ARE POSSIBLE OVER NW AND WEST-CENTRAL LWR MI, ESPECIALLY BETWEEN ABOUT 9 PM AND 1 AM. A BRIEF TORNADO CANNOT BE RULED OUT IF THE LINE REMAINS STRONG/SOLID ENOUGH ONCE IT ARRIVES HERE.”

.”

Risk of a Tornado within 25 miles of a given point.



The map above is the risk of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point this Wed. PM/night. The hatched area is a 10% chance of a strong tornado (EF2 or greater) within 25 miles of a given point. There is a 5% chance of a tornado within 25 miles of given point north of a line from Montgue to Rogers City.

Percent Chance of a Severe Wind Report within 25 Miles of a Given Point Wed. PM/night

The map above shows the percent chance of a severe wind report within 25 miles of a given point for this Wed. PM/night. The red area is a +30% chance. The hatched area is a +10% chance of a gust to +75 mph within 25 miles of a given point. That’s a significant risk across much of Wisconsin.

The main threat for West Michigan will be strong winds with storms arriving after 8 pm.

Risk of a Severe Hail Report (1″ in diameter or greater) within 25 miles of a given point.

There is a significant risk of large hail across far NE Iowa, far SE Minnesota, much of Wisconsin into south central Upper Michigan. The hatches area is a +10% chance of hail 2″ or greater in diameter.

Today is also an Air Quality Alert Day.