Showers are likely today and we do have a chance of a thunderstorm. Rainfall maybe a bit higher south of Kent Co. than to the north. Many areas could use some rain, especially the Muskegon area.
The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (in dark green on the map) generally south of a line from Grand Haven to Port Huron. There is a fairly large Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map) for most of Illinois and western Indiana.
There is a better chance of rain in the PM than in the AM.
The main threat would be strong wind. Southern Lower Michigan is in the 5% chance of as severe wind report within 25 miles of a given point. The higher (+15%) is south and southwest of Chicago.