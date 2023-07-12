Showers are likely today and we do have a chance of a thunderstorm. Rainfall maybe a bit higher south of Kent Co. than to the north. Many areas could use some rain, especially the Muskegon area.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Wednesday from the Storm Prediction Center

The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk (in dark green on the map) generally south of a line from Grand Haven to Port Huron. There is a fairly large Slight Risk Area (in yellow on the map) for most of Illinois and western Indiana.

There is a better chance of rain in the PM than in the AM.

Storm Prediction Center’s severe wind outlook map for Wednesday July 12.

The main threat would be strong wind. Southern Lower Michigan is in the 5% chance of as severe wind report within 25 miles of a given point. The higher (+15%) is south and southwest of Chicago.