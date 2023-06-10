Showers and significantly cooler air will move into Lower Michigan tonight and tomorrow. The Sat. AM run of the NAM computer model gives Gr. Rapids a 65% chance of measurable rain tonight (most of it after midnight) and a 73% chance of measurable rain tomorrow. The GFS model has a 48% chance of rain tonight and a whopping 92% chance of measurable rain tomorrow. This is not enough rain to break the drought, but it’ll certainly help.

The NAM model gives G.R. a high temperature of just 63 tomorrow and 65 on Monday (with a chilly and brisk wind off Lake Michigan on Monday…and there’s at least a chance of rain on Tuesday. So, enjoy the warm air this PM.

The GFS model gives Grand Rapids a high temperature of 66 tomorrow and 67 on Monday.

Saturday water temperatures: 62° at Hoffmaster S.P. and Duck Lake S.P., 55° at Grand Haven and just 49° at Muskegon.

The weather looks mostly very good for the Meijer LPGA event next week of Blythefield C.C. There could be a shower, maybe Thursday…most of the time it will dry and comfortable with afternoon temperatures in the 70s.