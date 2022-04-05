Strong to severe thunderstorms will move across the South Tuesday, bringing all severe weather parameters (large hail, wind damage and tornadoes). Here’s Tuesday’s storm reports:

Storm Reports from Tuesday, April 5

There were 44 reported tornadoes (as I write this) from Mississippi to South Carolina, along with 123 wind damage reports and 16 reports of large hail. One person was killed and a dozen injured by at tornado at Pembroke GA. Injuries were reported at Allendale SC and Monetta SC. Winds to 77 mph hit Crestview, FL. Golfball-sized hail pelted Ellabell GA.

Storm Reports from Monday

Here’s the severe reports from Monday. No tornadoes, but 53 reports of wind damage (including five reports in NE Washington State) and 41 reports of large hail, including reports of hail up to egg size in Fannin MS, Linden AL and La Belle FL.

Severe Weather Reports Wed. April 6

Here’s the Severe Weather Reports for Wed. (4/6). There were 12 reports of tornadoes, 11 of them in Georgia. The 12th tornado was at Palm Beach Gardens FL, where they measured a gust to 78 mph. No injuries were reported.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Thu. 4/7

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Area for Thursday. There’s a Slight Risk for coastal N. Carolina and Virginia, with a Slight Risk across much of the Florida Peninsula. Some of the cities in the Slight Risk Areas are Tampa, Orlando, Raleigh and Virginia Beach.

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Mon. 4/11. There could be a couple of days when we have a significant severe weather outbreak next week, starting Monday.

Above is the Severe Weather Outlook Area for Monday 4/11. Severe storms and possible tornadoes are possible in “Tornado Alley”, which runs from S Kansas to N Texas.

South U.S. Radar

