Severe Weather Thursday PM

Hail up to baseball size pounded northern Indiana Thursday afternoon and evening. The hail broke windows and accumulated on the ground.

In SW Michigan, the storms produced heavy rain and frequent lightning. There were several reports of small hail in Calhoun County near Albion, Marshall and LeRoy. Here’s some rainfall totals:

Austin Lake is just north of Vicksburg. The rain that fell east of Austin Lake and at Fulton came in about one hour. Here’s some peak wind gusts that occurred before we got the rain during the afternoon:

The gusts were remarkably the same across the area.

Here’s a couple of kite surfers at S. Haven. You can see a shower behind them in the distance (showers are OK – these guys are wet anyway – they do have to be careful if there is lightning – remember Benjamin Franklin did the kite experiment in 1752). With a southwest wind, they move to the north side of the breakwaters…where they get the wind, but waves are smaller than on the south side of the breakwaters. With a northwest wind, they might prefer the calmer south side of the breakwaters.

This pic. from the South Haven GLERL camera (from NOAA Coastwatch) looking north at some rain streaks.

Here’s a nice pic. around sunrise with an early fishing boat going out of the channel. The sunrise today (Fri.) is at 6:18 am in Grand Rapids. The sunset is at 9 pm – giving us 14 hours and 42 minutes of daylight.

Here’s severe weather reports from the Chicago area, NW Ohio and N. Indiana.