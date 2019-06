Water Levels of the Great Lakes are at record high levels for the month of June. High river levels mean that the level of the lakes will go even higher. Lakes Erie and Ontario are at record high water levels ever - for any month. Lakes Superior, Huron and Michigan are at record high levels for the month of June. Lake St. Clair is tied for highest water level ever.

The Water Level of Lake Superior is up 4" in the last month, up 12" in the last year (that's an increase of 6.6 TRILLION gallons!) and is now 16" above the average level. It's also 4" above the previous June record level set back in 1986.