Severe Weather Risk

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for today/tonight (Tue.). There is a Marginal Risk (dark green on the map) for S. Lower Michigan, generally south of I-96. The (yellow) Slight Risk comes north to Chicago and there is a rather large Enhanced Risk Area from SE Iowa and Ne Missouri through much of Illinois.

Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Tue. PM/night

Here’s a wider view of the area. The Slight Risk covers parts of 12 states and the Marginal Risk Area runs from the Rockies to the Atlantic Ocean. SPC says: “An organized MCS will likely be moving through south-central/southeast IA early this morning. Expectation is for this MCS to be near its mature phase at this point with a well-developed rear-inflow jet and strong cold pool resulting in strong wind gusts. A few of these gusts could be greater than 75 mph.”

Storm reports from Monday 8/19

Here’s storm reports from Monday – Note the wind damage reports stretching from Alabama to Southern Maine. Winds hit 75 mph at Lewes, Delaware and Forked River New Jersey. 2″ diameter hail fell at Agawam, Massachusetts. As of 2:55 am Tue., there were 39,789 customers without power in the contiguous U.S. with Virginia being the state with the most at 4,730. There were 1,187 customers without power in Michigan.