Severe Weather Risk on Saturday

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Saturday PM 7/25. West Michigan is right in the middle of the Marginal Severe Risk Area (in dark green on the map). Grand Rapids even gets a mention on the bar at the bottom of the map. SPC says: “Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible across portions of Upper Midwest and Upper Great Lakes regions on Saturday…environmental conditions are expected to support a few strong to severe storms. Forcing along the cold front suggests a predominantly linear storm mode, with an attendant threat for damaging wind gusts. Some hail is also possible, particularly with initial, more cellular development as well as a result of storm mergers.”

Percent chance of a severe weather report within 25 miles of a given point on Saturday/Saturday night

The map above goes with the first map. It’s the percent chance of a severe weather report within 25 miles of a given point. The +5% area is centered right over West Michigan.

Note that SPC does not mention tornadoes. l would not be surprised if this outlook was upgraded to the Slight Risk category as we get closer to Saturday…for a more significant wind damage threat.

Let’s back up time-wise and talk about tonight:

Severe Weather Outlook Map for today/tonight (Thursday) 7 22 21

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this PM/night (Thu. 7/22). Much of Michigan is in the light green or General Thunderstorm Outlook. Here in West Michigan, we should be dry today. Showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight, especially in the Southwest corner of the state. Our Futurecast shows storms rolling thru at least Berrien, Cass and Van Buren Counties after midnight. All West Michigan areas have at least a chance of a shower or storm overnight. This PM there is a Marginal Risk for severe weather over much of Arizona and in Montana, the Western Dakotas and NE Wyoming. In both areas the greatest threat is strong winds.

Severe Weather Risk Map for Friday 7 23 21

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Friday/Friday night. The Slight Risk

Area (in yellow on the map) covers much of N. Dakota and N. Minnesota. The (dark green) Marginal Risk Area includes NW Wisconsin and Western Upper Michigan. Once again the main threat is wind damage. All of Lower Michigan is in the (light green) General Thunderstorm Outlook, where severe weather is not likely.

Storm Reports for Wed. 7 21 21

Here’s the severe weather report map for Wednesday…quite a few reports of wind damage along the East Coast from VA to NJ. There were a few wind damage reports in the West…two in Arizona, one in California, one on the Nevada/Utah line and a handful up in Montana. No tornadoes in the U.S. again on Weds.

ALSO: Seattle has had 3 days this summer over 100 degrees…Dallas TX has had none.