Above is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Thursday PM/night from the Storm Prediction Center. Much of West Michigan is in the Marginal Risk Area (dark green on the map above). It includes everyone west of a line from Traverse City to Ionia to South Bend and is primarily for strong wind. SPC says:

“Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are expected across a broad region of the central Plains, Mid Mississippi Valley, and the upper Midwest on Thursday. The greatest threat including the potential for significant wind damage is forecast over the central Plains into the middle Mississippi Valley…Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region…Thunderstorms are expected to develop along a cold front during the afternoon within an environment characterized by modest instability and 30-40 kt effective bulk shear. The stronger storms may produce a few locally strong to severe wind gusts and hail from afternoon into the early evening.”

Severe Weather Outlook Area for Saturday June 25 2021

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Saturday PM/night. Southern Lower Michigan – south of a line from Holland to Saginaw – is in the Marginal Risk Area. For southern Lower Michigan, SPC has a 2% risk of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point and a 5% chance of a severe wind gust.

7-Day Rainfall Forecast from the Weather Prediction Center

The greater concern we have is heavy rain and flooding. The models continue to print very heavy rainfall over the next week from Missouri to Lower Michigan. The brown color on the map from Illinois to SW Michigan is 7″ of rain forecast in 7 days. Despite relatively low river water levels over much of the area and relatively dry ground, 7 inches of rain would cause significant flooding. Stay tuned to later forecasts.

Also, you can see some substantial rain forecast for the Florida Peninsula. The little rain expected in the California Mountains is appreciated (as long as there are no lightning fires!), but won’t put a dent in the drought. The Pacific NW remains dry with record-breaking heat.