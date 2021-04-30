Severe Weather on the Other Side of Lake Michigan

Here’s U.S. Severe Storm Reports from Thu. 4/29. No tornadoes in the U.S. on Thursday, but there were some strong winds generated by relatively small thunderstorms in SE Wisconsin and NE Illinois. Winds gusted to 58 mph at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport and at Aurora IL and 63 mph E. of Antioch IL. (Mostly minor) wind damage was reported at Rockford, Cherry Valley, Muskego, and Pewaukee IL.

Small Craft Advisories will be out on Lake Michigan today, then there is a Gale Watch for Saturday for winds of 15-25 knots and gusts to 35 knots. Waves could build to 5-8 feet. Best to stay off piers and breakwaters Saturday midday/afternoon.

ALSO: Gigantic hail in Texas.