Severe Weather – Greatest Threat Weds. Night

First, this is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for today (Tue.) from the Storm Prediction Center. Much of Lower Michigan is in the Marginal Risk Area. This is for isolated strong winds:

Percent Chance of a Severe Wind Report within 25 miles of a given point

The map above is the percent chance of a severe wind report within 25 miles of a given point…which is at 5% for much of Lower Michigan. The risk of a tornado or large hail within 25 miles of a given point is less than 2%. Much of the day should be dry. The best bet for a strong wind gust would be in the AM north of a line from Grand Haven to Mt. Pleasant.

Severe Weather Risk Map for Wednesday PM/night from the Storm Prediction Center

This is the Severe Weather Risk Map for Wed. PM/night and this is the more likely time for severe storms, especially Weds. night in SW Michigan. As you can see the Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced (level 3) outlook over central Wisconsin with a Slight Risk (level 2) in yellow that runs into much of SW Michigan.

This is the tornado risk map…the percent chance of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point

The map above is the risk of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point Wednesday PM/night. A 2% chance is still a relatively low chance, but that chance is there.

This is the percent chance of a severe hail report Wed. PM/night

This is the percent chance of a severe hail report (hail 1″ in diameter or greater) within 25 miles of a given point. We’re at a 15% risk roughly west of a line from S. Haven to Lowell to Manistee.

Percent chance of a wind damage report within 25 miles of a given point

Here’s our greatest threat. There is a 15% chance of a severe wind report within 25 miles of a given point. It’s up to 30% in Wisconsin. Here’s what SPC says: “Thunderstorms associated with severe wind gusts, isolated large hail and a couple tornadoes will be possible from Wednesday into Wednesday night across parts of the upper Mississippi Valley and Great Lakes region. …combination of instability and shear will likely be favorable for a linear MCS associated with damaging wind gusts. A northwest-to-southeast swath of wind damage may occur across parts of northern, central and eastern Wisconsin. As the MCS moves southeastward into lower Michigan during the late evening, a wind damage threat should continue. A couple of tornadoes and some hail will also be possible along the track of the MCS, mainly with supercells that develop within the MCS itself. The wind-damage threat could persist into the early overnight period across the lower Great Lakes region.”

Again the greatest threat will be wind damage and the timing should bring the heaviest storms across W Michigan during the evening/early night.

