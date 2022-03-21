Numerous severe thunderstorms will pound the Southern U.S. over the next several days, starting this Monday PM. The above map is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Monday PM/night. There is a relatively large Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange on the map) covering much of Texas and a small portion of Louisiana. This includes Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and Austin. A Slight Risk Area (in yellow) surrounds the Enhanced Risk Area and there is a Marginal Risk Area (in dark green on the map). SPC says:

“Severe thunderstorms capable of producing very large hail, damaging wind gusts, and several tornadoes are likely across portions of central and eastern Texas, starting this afternoon and lasting through much of the night. A couple of strong tornadoes are possible.”

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Tuesday PM/Night

Tuesday, the main severe weather threat shifts to the east, where there is now a Moderate Risk Area (in red on the map above) for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. The moderate risk area includes Jackson MS and Baton Rouge LA. Surrounding the moderate risk is an Enhanced Risk Area that includes New Orleans LA, Gulfport MS and Tuscaloosa AL.

SPC says: Tuesday PM/NIght “A regional severe weather outbreak — including potential for significant/damaging tornadoes — remains evident over the Lower Mississippi Valley/central Gulf Coast region Tuesday.

Wednesday, the severe weather risk shifts farther east from Florida up into the Carolinas, again with the threat of large hail, damaging wind and tornadoes.