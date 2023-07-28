There is a Slight Risk (level 2) of a severe thunderstorm this Friday. Here’s the Friday AM severe weather outlook map:

Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for Friday, July 28

The severe weather outlook map for this Friday (as of early AM) shows an Enhanced Outlook Area (in orange on the map above) from southeast S. Dakota and far northeast Nebraska across much of central and northern Iowa…through southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois into Lake Michigan. The primary threat is damaging wind.

Surrounding the Enhanced Risk Area is a Slight Risk (in yellow on the map. It runs across Southern Lower Michigan. A Marginal Risk Area covers part of central Lower Michigan, including the US 10 counties up to Cadillac.

SPC says: “A few showers or storms may remain over parts of WI and lower MI during the morning, as unstable air interacts with an outflow boundary from the overnight convection. While model differences do exist, the general idea is for storms to form anywhere from central SD into southern WI by mid/late afternoon, eventually merging into one or more MCSs. The high degree of convective feedback in the forecast wind fields suggest a fairly significant swath of damaging winds may develop from IA into northern IL and surrounding areas. In addition, isolated very large hail will be possible as deep-layer shear will be favorable along the stationary front.”

Grand Rapids National Weather Service Graphic on today’s storm threat.

NOTE – I am in Alaska until August 5. While the blog has some interesting threads to read and I'll try and have fresh radar and some useful links, this is not the best place to come/stay for breaking/severe weather over the next week and a half.

Clean Air Action Day/Heat Advisory

Today (Fri.) is also a Clean Air Action Day for Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien and Cass Counties. We also have a Heat Advisory for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, Branch and Hillsdale Counties. The Heat Advisory also covers northern Indiana and northwest Ohio.

My Alaska trip features a variety of transportation, including airplane, bus, car, jet boat, river boat and maybe more. The weather so far on the trip has been awesome.