Severe Storms Saturday PM

Let me start by saying the blog is not the #1 priority during active severe weather. I’ll try and update the blog and my twitter and facebook pages when time permits. We do TV first and we are always taking time to look at the weather. We do anticipate at least a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for a good portion of Lower Michigan this afternoon.

From the G.R. NWS: “

A BRIEF TORNADO IS POSSIBLE...THE MAIN THREAT WILL BE WILL BE POSSIBLE DAMAGING WIND GUSTS AS THE LINE OF STORMS MOVE EASTWARD THROUGH THE AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING."

The above is a meso-discussion from the Storm Prediction Center. You can read the whole discussion here. Here’s a segment: “Strong thunderstorms may begin developing by 2-4 PM EDT, particularly near and southwest through south of the Houghton Lake vicinity, where a supercell or two posing a risk for a tornado is possible initially, before strong wind gusts become the more prominent potential hazard.”