Severe Storms Possible on Sunday

The map above is the Risk Area for Severe Thunderstorms for Sunday May 19 from the Storm Prediction Center. It includes much of Lower Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and Southeast Wisconsin. The primary threat is wind damage, though an isolated tornado is possible. Here’s what the Storm Prediction Center says:

"On Sunday/D4, a fast-moving negative-tilt trough will move from the middle MS Valley toward MI, with substantial height falls/lift. A surface low will rotate northeast from WI into Lake Huron, with a surging cold front behind. Although instability will be weak ahead of this system across IL, southern WI, IN and Lower MI, damaging winds appear possible due to fast mean wind speeds. Therefore, have expanded the previous area northward for damaging wind threat."

