Severe Risk Thu. PM/Night

There is a Marginal Threat of isolated severe thunderstorms in Lower Michigan Thursday PM/night. SPC has upgraded to a Slight Risk from Milwaukee and Chicago to Kansas City. Here’s the latest Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center:
SPC says:
...Lake Michigan to Middle MS Valley Vicinity... Moisture return ahead of the cold front will be key for severe potential on Thursday afternoon and evening...this environment certainly could support a couple of supercells initially. As a result a few strong to severe storms appear likely, with damaging wind and possibly a couple of tornadoes. Some marginal hail also is possible with strongest storms." I think isolated strong wind will be the main threat. It's just a Marginal (Low) Risk right now - we'll continue to track it.