Several Chances for Snow Over the Next 10 Days

We have several chances for snow during the next week and a half. The above map shows the % chance of 2″ or more snowfall over the next 72 hours. There’s a high chance of that in the U.P. and Northwest Lower Michigan.

HereRadar

Here’s radar. This should update automatically. We’ll have a good chance (esp. northwest of G.R.) of a light mix developing…light snow and drizzle or very light rain. Temperatures this PM will be in the mid to even upper 30s, so most roads will just be wet – especially main roads and expressways. North and northwest of G.R. – if you get all snow – it may accumulate an inch, mainly on the grass.

Colder air will move in during the evening, when we should see snow showers and light accumulations. Temperatures will fall below freezing and icy spots are likely to develop this evening and overnight. Lake-effect snow showers on Thursday could bring an accumulation of around an inch and some slick spots.

A bit stronger system moves in on Friday. This will be mostly snow, but some rain could mix in with temps. back a little above freezing for much of the day. Friday night, colder air arrives and look for any rain to turn to snow. Roads will become icy as temps. fall well below freezing by late Friday night.

Saturday to Monday will be cold with daytime temps. around 15 to 20. Saturday we’ll have lake-effect snow showers. With a northwest wind, these are apt to affect western Mason, western Oceana, western Allegan, Van Buren, Berrien and perhaps Cass Counties with at least light accumulations. Inland areas that clear out Sunday AM could get down to or a little below zero. Temperatures will moderate on Tuesday back to around 30.

We’re tracking another storm that will move in around Wed. night/Thursday of next week. This storm could be the most significant one of the bunch. Precipitation could be mostly rain, mostly snow or a mix, which could include a period of freezing rain or sleet. Too early to pin down specifics. Just keep in the back of your mind that some significant precipitation is possible in the late Wednesday to Friday time period next week.

Small Craft Advisories for Lake Michigan with a Gale Watch from Thu. Evening thru Friday PM.

ALSO: Very cold temperatures across northern and central Alaska. I saw a couple of wind chills down to -80F – dangerously cold. Nuisqut and Deadhorse were both showing a temp. of -53F at 11 pm Alaska Standard Time. Deadhorse had a wind chill of -76F. Valdez AK had 61″ of snow on the ground. That’s over five feet. Here’s forecast high temps. for today (Wed.) in AK:

Tuesday, there was a more than 100-degree difference between the highest (+47) and lowest (-55) temperatures in Alaska.

At the town of Utqiagvik (formerly known as Barrow), the northernmost town in Alaska (and the U.S.) the sun is now above the horizon (barely). After more than two months of nighttime darkness from Nov. 18 – Jan. 21, daylight is increasing at a rapid rate. Today, daylight will be 11.4 minutes longer than yesterday. Sunrise today is at 10:50 am and sunset at 4:33 pm. Solar noon is at 1:41 pm, when the sun is just 4 degrees above the southern horizon.

AND: Caribou, Maine, picked up 8.3 inches of snow on Tuesday. Anaheim CA had a high temp. of 87 on Tue. Record warmth in New Zealand (where it’s summer).