Send a Birthday Card to My Mother

The picture above is from this video from Tom Shaw. This is the South Bend Tornado that occurred before sunset Sunday evening. Here's a map of the area. The tornado occurred SE of S. Bend and SW of Mishawaka. There was damage at the St. Joseph Co. (IN) fairground, severe damage to the Growing Kids Leaning Center. The tornado crossed US 20 (the bypass that connects to US 31) and continued into the Irish Hills neighborhood. So the tornado appeared to be moving SSW to NNE. There appears to be no serious injuries or fatalities. The tornado has been rated EF2 with winds up to 125 mph.

Above is the tornado reports. Check out the video from Ireland and Ironwood across the the CVS... Radar of the tornado. Damage to the Growing Kids Learning Center. Another view of the Learning Center. You can see flashes in this video where the tornado was crossing power lines. Meteorological analysis from Dr. Reed Timmer. Another view of the tornado. Siren going off in S. Bend with tornado in background.