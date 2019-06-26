Send a Birthday Card to My Mother

My mother will be turning 100 years old on July 12. When she was born Woodrow Wilson was President and you could get a pound of potatoes for four cents. She loves getting cards in the mail. So, my sister has set up a post office box (in my sister’s name, so mom won’t know about the cards until we deliver them) and we are asking for anyone who is inclined to send her a birthday card. My mother’s name is Louise Steffen. If you or your group would like to send a card, you can send it to: Ann Martin, P.O. Box 5293, Oak Ridge Tennessee 37831. Feel free to spread this message around. Thanks.

