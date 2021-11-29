Season Snowfall – Ahead of Last Year (which is not saying much).

Here’s a look at snowfall so far this season (all in the month of November). The least snowfall has been at Lake Michigan, where a little added warmth from the lake brought a mix of rain and snow when areas farther inland were seeing mostly or all snow. Kalamazoo is up to 7.7″ for the season.

Grand Rapids has had 6.2″ of snow. Remember last winter? We didn’t get to 6.2″ of snow until January 2nd. We were only at 13.1″ inches of snow through January 30th, a record low total that late into the winter. Then the pattern changed and we got winter! We had 32.7″ of snow from Jan. 31 to Feb. 27. February was 6 degrees colder than average.

Ski Brule near Iron River – open with lots of snow

The pic. above is a drone shot of Ski Brule near Iron River in the U.P. (courtesy of Ski Brule’s facebook). They have a 36″ base due to awesome snow making and some natural snow. Ski Brule is usually the first resort to open in the fall and last to close in the spring.

Here’s how much snow was on the ground Sunday AM: 9″ Big Bay, Chatham and Herman, 8″ Kearsarge, 7″ Munising, Hancock and Painesdale, 6″ Traverse City, Jacobsville, watton, Champion and Michigamme, 5″ S. Ste. Marie, Chassell, Gladstone and 9 miles SSW of Gaylord (NWS office), 4″ Ann Arbor, Detroit, Dearborn, Wyandotte, Manchester, Saline, Alpena, Fife Lake, Glennie, Watersmeet, Ironwood, Marquette, Sawyer and Paulding, 3″ at Flint, White Lake, Dundee, Chelsea, Houghton Lake, Detour Village, E. Jordan, Petoskey, Manistique and Norway, 2″ at Grand Rapids, Lansing, Comstock Park, East Gr. Rapids, Grandville, Hastings, Scottville, Beulah, Bark River and St. Ignace and 1″ at Charlevoix, Standish, Bad Axe, Muskegon, Hart and Frankenmuth.

Pic. from the South Haven Lighthouse Sunday PM

This pic. from the S. Haven Lighthouse (from GLERL) shows some whitecaps far out into the lake. The waves were coming over the piers and breakwalls.

Peak Wind Gusts Sunday PM

Here’s a look at some peak wind gusts from Sunday PM. Beach areas had gusts to 40-45 mph and inland gusts ranged from 34-39 mph. The 35 above is at the Holland Regional Airport. Holland State Park had a gust to 42 mph.

Lake Michigan satellite picture Sunday PM 11 28 21

The Lake Michigan satellite pic. from Sunday PM shows sunny skies in E. Wisconsin, with clouds forming over mid-lake and moving into West Michigan.

North American Snow and Ice Cover

Here’s North American snow and ice cover. Most of Michigan had snow on the ground Sunday AM and 90% of Canada. Ice has formed on Lake Winnipeg, which is a big, but mostly shallow lake. The average depth of Lake Winnipeg is only 50 feet. By contrast, the average depth of Lake Superior is 483 feet. The deeper a lake is, the longer it takes to freeze over (all other factors equal).

Weather in Central Alaska at 5 pm local time

At 5 pm, we should be close to the high temperatures for the day. Wow…it was 42 below zero at Arctic Village…with a wind chill of -56F. Fairbanks was a relatively balmy -29. I’ll continue to track the cold in our 49th state and let you know if I think any of that will move southeast into the Lower 48 states.

Weekend Snow Totals

