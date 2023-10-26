Today (Fri.) will be another damp, but mild day with high temperatures well above average (which is mid-upper 50s for this time of year). We should be up around 70 across the area this PM.

Above is the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center. The green areas have a chance of thunderstorms today – esp. this PM. While the risk of severe weather is low, it’s not impossible. I’ll update this thread later today.

We also have a chance of snow on Halloween. Some models even predict that the snow could accumulate, mainly on the grassy areas. In any case, make sure your kids are dressed for temperatures in the mid 30s during trick-or-treat time.

Here’s Michigan/Wisconsin radar:

Southern Lower Michigan Radar

Grand Rapids area radar

Midwest Radar

National Radar

Here’s high temperatures for this Thursday. We’ll be around 70° this PM. It’ll be cooler in the U.P. and downright chilly across the northern Rockies and upper Midwest.

Here’s forecast high temperatures for next Tuesday, October 31 – Halloween. Look at the cold air from Michigan to Montana…highs in the 40s down to N. Texas. High temperatures may only be in the near 40° in West Michigan. Cold fronts will bring showers and there will likely be some lake-effect showers, possibly even mixed with a wet snow. The European model takes the temperatures a mile above ground into the upper teens. That may be overdone, but if it’s close to correct, it’s possible we could see some wet snow anytime from Monday thru Wednesday of next week.