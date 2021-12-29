Saturday Snow

We’re going to welcome the new year with some snow. The above map is from the Weather Prediction Center and shows the amount of precipitation expected over the weekend. Precipitation is rain and/or melted snow and sleet. In this case, it looks cold enough for this to be all or almost all snow. A total of 1/4″ to 1/2″ would translate to a good 3-6″ of snow and I might be on the higher end of that range. Lake-effect snow showers will follow early next week. This storm is also going to draw down the coldest air of the season into West Michigan, though not drastically cold for January. We’ll be in the teens Sunday and Monday AM. It still looks like the coldest Arctic air will remain off to our northwest. Temperatures will likely moderate by around the 5th/6th. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery this weekend.

Bittersweet Ski Area on Tuesday, Dec. 28 – open with enough snow for a nice ride

Ski resorts that are open – Bittersweet and resorts in N. Lower Michigan – will welcome the natural snow and the good snow-making temperatures that will come with it. We’ll get resorts that have yet to open (Cannonsburg, Swiss Valley, Timber Ridge) open. Check their websites to see the latest.

Grand Rapids NWS graphic on the weather for the next 5 days

New snowfall Tue. with updated season snowfall in ( ): Grand Rapids 1.7″ (17.1″), Muskegon 1.3″ (9.7″), Kalamazoo 1.8″ (13.5″).

Severe Weather Outlook Area for this Wed. PM/Night

Severe thunderstorms with possible tornadoes are likely this PM and tonight across much of the South. The orange area on the map above is an Enhanced Risk Area. The yellow is a Slight Risk Area and dark green is a Marginal Risk Area. SPC says: “Severe storms are forecast today from parts of the lower MS Valley into the TN Valley. A few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, and hail are possible mainly during the afternoon/evening. An Enhanced Risk has been added where a greater risk for tornadoes may exist.”

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Fri. 12/31

Above is the Severe Weather Outlook Area for Fri., 12/31. It’s pretty much the same area…There’s a Slight Risk of severe storms and tornadoes from NE Texas to SW Kentucky.

Tree falls while you’re driving down the highway! No one was injured, but very scarry. Follow up to the story.

ALSO: Record-setting snowfall in Japan. Hikone, Japan, measured 26.7 inches (68 cm) of snow in just a 24-hour period, setting a new snowfall record in the city. 10 astronomy events coming in 2022. Pretty sunset near Branson MO. Snowfall totals in N. Indiana and far S. Michigan. Minnesota sundogs. National High/Low temps for Tuesday December 28, 2021: 88 at Zapata, TX; -38 at Chinook, MT. That’s a 126-degree temperature difference. Lots of heavy snow! 16 FEET of new snow.