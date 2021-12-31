Saturday Snow Still on Track

The Saturday PM snow is still on track. Looks like snow moves in around midday and continues through the afternoon and evening. Snowfall totals still look like 1-3″ north (Ludington, Baldwin, Reed City) to 3-6″ across most of West Michigan to a random 7″ total along or just south of I-94. The Grand Rapids NWS Friday AM discussion says: “WIDESPREAD ACCUMULATING SNOW…HEAVIEST SNOWS NEAR AND ESPECIALLY SOUTH OF I-96. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW EXPECTED SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND SATURDAY NIGHT. WORST CONDITIONS TO OCCUR SATURDAY EVENING. TRAVEL WILL BE HAZARDOUS…BETWEEN 100 PM SATURDAY AND 100 PM SUNDAY…15-25 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS WILL LIKELY BE OCCURRING ALONG WITH THE WIDESPREAD MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY SNOW. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL CERTAINLY OCCUR SATURDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING. WINDS WILL BE FROM THE NNE, SO EAST-WEST ROADS IN OPEN COUNTRY WILL SEE THE MOST DRIFTING. SNOWFALL TOTALS WILL NOT LIKELY REACH WARNING CRITERIA OVER MOST OF IT NOT ALL OF OUR AREA. WARNING CRITERIA IS ESSENTIALLY 7-8 INCHES OR MORE IN 18-24 HOURS.” You can read the latest G.R. NWS discussion here.

In the meantime…mostly cloudy and relatively mild today with afternoon temps. near 40. Much of the snow out there will melt today. There could be a little drizzle or sprinkles tonight, mainly north of G.R. – main roads would just be wet, so if you’re going out this evening/tonight, travel will be OK. Again, the toughest travel in W. Michigan will be Saturday early/mid afternoon through Sunday AM. A few lingering snow showers are possible on Sunday….Monday and Tuesday look basically dry and then we’ll have a chance of snow next Wednesday. This storm will bring down a little colder air, but the real brutal cold that’s been from N. Dakota and Montana up into Canada looks like it will stay to our north and northwest.

A Mix of Precipitation will fall across N. Indiana and far NW Ohio

Excessive Rainfall Outlook

The map above is the excessive rainfall outlook…that’a moderate risk from Arkansas to S. Ohio and W. West Virginia. Several inches of rain may fall on already wet ground and local flooding is likely.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Saturday 1/1/22

There is now a relatively large Enhanced Outlook for severe thunderstorms from E. Arkansas to NW Georgia and E. Tennessee. SPC says: “Widespread thunderstorms are expected from the ArkLaTex to the Western Appalachians on New Year’s Day. All severe-weather hazards are possible including large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes, a couple of which may be strong.

Season snowfall as of 12/31: Grand Rapids 19.8″ (7.6″ below average-to-date), Muskegon 9.8″ (18.2″ below average-to-date), Holland 10.2″, Kalamazoo 13.5″ (9.8″ below average), Lansing 12.5″ (2.5″ below average). Houghton Lake 24.8″ (2.2″ above average), Alpena 28.3″ (5.0″ above average-to-date), S. Ste. Marie 57.8″ (10.7″ above average-to-date).

ALSO: Satellite view of thunderstorms in Australia producing gravity waves. Solar eruption. Cyclone Seth in the Coral Sea. Heavy snowfall is expected over the Marshall Fire in Colorado, which should go a long way toward getting the fire in control and extinguished.