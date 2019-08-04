Saturday Rainfall

Here’s Storm Total Rainfall from Saturday. The rain fell north and northeast of Kent County. There was one report of severe weather – one tree down near Chippewa lake in Mecosta Co. Rainfall totaled: 0.90″ at Barton City, 0.76″ in Mecosta (all fell in less than an hour), 0.65″ Ithaca, 0.64″ at Entrican (Montcalm Co.), 0.21″ Mt. Pleasant and 0.10″ in Grand Rapids. Many of us could see the cumulonimbus clouds to the north Saturday PM.

The chance of rain today (Sun.) isn’t zero, but it is small (20%). There will be a chance of a shower or t-shower from late Monday into Tuesday and again on Thursday (just a chance, not a sure thing). The overnight run of the GFS gives G.R. highs from 74-77 for Thursday thru Saturday of this coming week.

Gayle and I also saw a meteor around 11:55 pm to the north while driving back from the Coast Guard Festival.